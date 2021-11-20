Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 t…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing…