 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

November snow falls across swaths of the northern US into Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News