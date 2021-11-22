 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

