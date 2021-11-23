 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

