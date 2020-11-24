Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.