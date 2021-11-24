 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

