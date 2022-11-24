 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

