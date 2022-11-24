Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.