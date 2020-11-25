 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

