 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Light snow blankets part of the Northeast amid Thanksgiving travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News