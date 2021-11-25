Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
