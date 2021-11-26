Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.