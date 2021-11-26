 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Light snow blankets part of the Northeast amid Thanksgiving travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News