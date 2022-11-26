Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.