 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The best ways to stay warm while shoveling warm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News