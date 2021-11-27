Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thurs…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents sho…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool …