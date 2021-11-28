Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.