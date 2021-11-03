 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

