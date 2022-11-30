It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts po…