Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.