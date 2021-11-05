 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms rumble across the southern Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News