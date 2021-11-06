Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.