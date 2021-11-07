 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

