Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
