Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday.…
This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will se…