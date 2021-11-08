 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

