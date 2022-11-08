 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

