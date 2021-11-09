Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
