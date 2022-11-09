Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
