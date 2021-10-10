 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

