Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

