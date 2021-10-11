 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

