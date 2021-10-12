Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.