Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Feeling great this afternoon! Sunny skies during the day, but clouds will increase tonight and rain will make a comeback on Tuesday. Find out when showers and storms are most likely here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Period…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast cal…