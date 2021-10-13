 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

