Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.