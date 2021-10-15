 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

