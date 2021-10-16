Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mu…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is …
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance of rain in th…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday…
This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine tempe…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and v…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…