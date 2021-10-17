Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
