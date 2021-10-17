 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

