Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.