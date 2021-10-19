Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
