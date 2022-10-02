 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

