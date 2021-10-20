 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rain and snow fall as needed moisture hits the West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News