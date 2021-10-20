Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It lo…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine tempe…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a pl…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 m…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it …