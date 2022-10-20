Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little warmer today, but a cold front late this afternoon will bring showers back to the area and cool us down again for Saturday. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the M…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It s…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscat…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…