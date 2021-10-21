 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

