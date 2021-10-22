 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

