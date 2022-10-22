The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
The warming trend continues today and we'll get even warmer this weekend. The wind isn't going away though and it looks like rain will make a comeback. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the M…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mus…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscat…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…