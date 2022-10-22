 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

