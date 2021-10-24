Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
