Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.