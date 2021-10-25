 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

