Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.