 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forecast is key for outdoor haunted house events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News