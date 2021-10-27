 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

