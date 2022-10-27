Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.