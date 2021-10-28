Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Rain is expected for…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…