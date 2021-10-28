Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.