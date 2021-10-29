 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

