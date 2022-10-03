Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.